NFL odds, picks for Week 1: Advanced computer model loves Saints, Cowboys

Sportsbooks around the nation are seeing huge action as professional and amateur bettors alike are studying Week 1 NFL odds and placing their wagers. The NFL’s opening week is loaded with intriguing matchups, too, with the first games that count since February’s Super Bowl. The Patriots are 6.5-point favorites against the Texans as Deshaun Watson makes his return from a torn ACL, the Steelers are four-point road favorites with Le’Veon Bell’s status in doubt, and the Rams are favored by four against Jon Gruden and the Raiders in a Monday Night Football game that has already seen plenty of line movement. With so many high-profile games and so many NFL odds swinging from side to side, you need to see the Week 1 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and its Week 1 NFL picks are in.

One pick from the computer we’ll give away: Carolina (-3) survives at home against Dallas, but it’ll be closer than Vegas thinks.

The computer is projecting an efficient performance for Dak Prescott where he completes 20-of-30 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott, meanwhile, adds over 100 yards of total offense, while receiver Allen Hurns leads the new-look group of receivers with 44 yards.

Carolina gets 187 yards through the air from Cam Newton and almost 40 more on the ground as the Panthers survive by only one point, 22-21. Back Dallas against the spread because the Cowboys cover it in over half of simulations.

Another Week 1 NFL pick we’ll give away: New Orleans (-9.5) comes out of the gates strong against Tampa Bay with a victory that covers the largest spread of the week. It’ll be played inside the fast track of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints will be without running back Mark Ingram (suspension) to open the season, but second-year back Alvin Kamara showed that he’s more than capable of carrying the load last year. The computer is calling for over 100 yards of total offense and a touchdown for the reigning NFL Rookie of the Year.

According to the model, the Saints overwhelm a Tampa Bay squad that will turn to journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the absence of Jameis Winston (suspension). New Orleans covers the spread well over half the time and you can back the Over (49.5) as well because the computer is calling for that to clear with room to spare. Don’t be turned off by the large spread – back the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge AFC showdown between Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson, and it’s also calling for one Super Bowl contender to come flying out of the gates with a monumental victory that doubles the spread. You can get all these NFL picks only over at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (-1, 44.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (+4, 45.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5, 46)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 40.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants (+3, 43.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6.5, 51)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 48.5)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (+1.5, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 48)

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 43)

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 42.5)

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (-1, 44)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 47.5)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 45)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders (+4, 49.5)