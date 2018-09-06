NFL DFS for Week 1: Best DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy football picks

The 2018 NFL season is finally here. Now that Week 1 depth charts have been released, injuries have been sorted out, and players like Le’Veon Bell continue to hold out, fans are turning their attention to a strong Week 1 NFL DFS slate on DraftKings and FanDuel. From the $4 million Sunday Million and $600,000 Sunday Bomb on FanDuel to the $5 million Fantasy Football Millionaire and $2 million Play-Action on DraftKings, there’s a game for every budget. Whether you enter those NFL DFS tournaments or find a cash game, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He’s a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings who also serves as a predictive data scientist at SportsLine.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every NFL game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

For Week 1 of the regular season, we can tell you McClure is eyeing Patriots running back Rex Burkhead at $4,200 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel.

Banking on any running back in New England always comes with a level of risk, but Burkhead is the best bet to handle a large load in Week 1 against the Texans. He has been slowed by a knee injury in the preseason, but practiced leading up to Week 1 and is not listed on the injury report. He can play on all three downs and is a threat near the goal line and out of the backfield. This matchup has the highest NFL Over-Under of Week 1 (51), so look for a ton of possessions and plenty of opportunities for Burkhead to pay off a very reasonable price.

Another NFL DFS pick McClure loves for Week 1: Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel.

After using a committee the past few years, Baltimore appears to be handing the lead-back responsibilities to Collins, who had six touchdowns in his last seven games and at least 18 carries four times over that span. Collins played sparingly in the preseason, giving him fresh legs for Sunday’s game. He’s primed to go off for big numbers in Week 1 against a Buffalo defense that was 29th against the run last season.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 1 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 1? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 1 tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.