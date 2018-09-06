Mocs Tennis Digging New Courts and Complex

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs men’s and women’s tennis teams have been without a home the last few years, but their new blue courts and locker room complex opened over the summer. Now the players and coaches can’t stop raving about their new facility.

Said women’s head coach Chad Camper:”I think this place looks better than my house.”

Added Mocs player Annie Tarwater:”It’s above and beyond everything I thought it would be.”

Said Camper:”But they handed us the keys July 1, and we were like two guys that moved into the dorms man. We were like pumped up at night like what do you think we should put here and what should we put there.”

Said men’s head coach Chuck Merzbacher:”Yeah I know it’s bright. It’s loud, and we really like that part. We’re just able to really celebrate the logo and the university. It’s a great way to do it.”

Said Mocs player Cooper Long:”Huge wind screens with the ‘Chattanooga Tennis’ and the ‘Home of the Mocs’. It really lets everyone know that these are our courts, and we are here.”

Reporter:”The blue courts really pop.”

Said Merzbacher:”It’s almost like jumping in the pool every day. You know it’s really bright.”

Said Tarwater:”The blue is very bright. It has taken awhile to get used to it. But yeah, a lot of other people when they find out I play tennis, they go oh, your new courts look so good. They are really bright. Yes they are.” (laughs)

Said Long:”Going to practice some days it was like we have to go drive 30 minutes to go practice. Well now it’s like everyone is excited to practice. People might be practicing too much.” (laughter)

Reporter:”Can a facility like this be a game changer for the Mocs?”

Said Camper:”Yeah recruiting has been great. I actually had some recruits when it wasn’t quite finished yet. We had hard hats coming through here. But as we continue recruiting, it’s great to show. There’s a scoreboard going over on the east side of the courts here in a couple of weeks. We are excited about the scoreboard going up. It is a game changer. Not just for our programs, but just in the conference all together.”