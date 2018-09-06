Mocs Defense Must Contend With Citadel’s Option Offense

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs football team opens conference play Saturday as they visit the Citadel. That means Chattanooga must stop the Bulldogs dreaded option offense. Last year the Citadel rushed for 405 yards in their 20-14 victory over UTC. The Mocs know it will be tough stopping that option attack once again this weekend. Said head coach Tom Arth:”This is ultimate assignment football. you number one have to know your job. You have to do it with technique and with toughness.”

Reporter:”How antsy do you get facing an option team maybe especially with cut blocks?”

Said defensive lineman Isaiah Mack:”I get really, really safe with my knees. I cherish them. After every triple option I just thank God I came out with my knees again after this one.”