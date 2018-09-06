MLB DFS: Michael Brantley and best picks for September 6 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

Four games are on the Major League Baseball schedule Thursday evening, and there are multiple tournament options on the top daily Fantasy sports sites for MLB DFS players to get in on the action. FanDuel is hosting a $100,000 Ridiculous Rally, while DraftKings is offering a $100,000 Extra Inning. Before you enter these or any other MLB DFS tournaments, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, McClure rostered Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $4,700 on FanDuel. The result? He absolutely exploded with three home runs — returning a whopping 56.1 points on FanDuel and almost 12x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Thursday’s four-game slate, McClure loves Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings.

Pollock broke out of his slump in a huge way on Tuesday with a pair of hits against the San Diego Padres. He’s hit 16 home runs in just 92 games played this year, so he’ll have a great chance to put up some power numbers against a Braves squad that comes into town having lost six of their last eight games.

Another pick he’s all over: Indians outfielder Michael Brantley at $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Brantley has been one of the most balanced hitters in Cleveland’s lineup (.303/14/70) and he get an enticing matchup against the Blue Jays and opposing starter Sam Gaviglio (3-7, 5.02 ERA). Lock him in as a top MLB DFS pick for Thursday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.