Mississippi State vs. Kansas State odds: 2018 college football picks, and top insider predictions from expert who's 5-0 on Wildcats games

The Mississippi State Bulldogs get their first true test when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the Kansas State Wildcats at noon ET Saturday in an SEC/Big 12 showdown. The Bulldogs are favored by 9.5 points, up from an open of -6, as opening bets have heavily leaned their way. The over-under, or total points oddsmakers expect to be scored, is 54.5. Before you make any Mississippi State vs. Kansas State picks, be sure you check out what SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

His expertise has earned him the nicknamed “The Czar of the Playbook,” and Hunt already has spent endless hours breaking down the rosters of every FBS club. More important, he has been locked in on the tendencies of these Wildcats, with a perfect 5-0 record in their games over the past two seasons. Anyone who has followed him is up big. Now, he has zeroed in on Saturday’s game and locked in a strong pick against the spread that’s only available at SportsLine.

- Advertisement -

Hunt knows Vegas might be overreacting to Kansas State nearly losing to an FCS opponent last week before an Isaiah Zuber punt return for a score and a touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to Zuber secured a fourth-quarter rally.

The Wildcats return eight offensive starters from last year’s 8-5 team, led by Alex Barnes, who gained 819 yards (5.6 per carry) and scored seven touchdowns last season despite battling injuries. All five offensive linemen are also back. Alex Delton, the dual-threat quarterback who last year passed for 637 yards and ran for 500 more, will also play Saturday as K-State goes with a committee approach.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have won six of their past seven road openers when it’s not an SEC opponent.

Mississippi State had no problem getting new head coach Joe Moorhead his first win. The Bulldogs led 35-3 at halftime against Stephen F. Austin and gained 618 total yards. Keytaon Thompson passed for 364 yards and five touchdowns, but he won’t even play against K-State.

Senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald served a one-game suspension and will be back for his season debut. He threw for 1,782 yards and 15 touchdowns and ran for 984 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He and running back Aeris Williams (1,107 yards) are expected to form one of the SEC’s most potent tandems.

MSU’s defense took a big step last year. After allowing a whopping 31.8 points per game in 2016, that number dipped to 20.9 in 2017. The unit has eight returning starters, including the SEC leader in interceptions in Mark McLaurin and linebacker-turned-safety Johnathan Abram, the team’s top two tacklers of a year ago.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over on total points, but he also knows there’s a critical factor that determines which side of the spread is a must-back, and he’s only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who covers Mississippi State-Kansas State? And what critical factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should jump on Saturday, all from a seasoned expert who’s 5-0 on Kansas State games.