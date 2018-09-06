Missing Pregnant Teen Found Safe in Tennessee

After a statewide Amber Alert was issued for a missing pregnant teenager, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have announced that the teen has been found safe.

16 year old Destiny Faith Aldridge was found unharmed in Portland, Tennessee at around 11 pm Wednesday night.

The TBI released the picture of the 8 months pregnant and stated that she had been abducted by 21 year old Ronnie Wilmoth.

Wilmoth is wanted for one count of Aggravated Kidnapping.

TBI officials did not say if he has been caught. The investigation is still ongoing.