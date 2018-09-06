Locals react to Nike-Kaepernick ad

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — NFL returns Thursday night as the defending Superbowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, host the Atlanta Falcons. But a lot of focus has shifted off the game and to Nike’s new partnership with Colin Kaepernick.

According to Nielsen, the NFL’s ratings dropped 9.7 percent during the 2017 season. Some attribute this to national anthem protests, led by former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

- Advertisement -

This year, Nike has chosen Kaepernick as the spokesperson for their new ad campaign.

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018

The feelings are mixed locally as the new season of NFL football kicks off.

Monday, Nike announced their partnership with former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick for their new “Just Do It” ad campaign.

Kaepernick has continued to be a controversial voice promoting social activism and reform.

Because of this, many have taken to social media to protest the multibillion dollar company.

Some Chattanoogans are joining in.

“I will not support Nike, no, no,” Manuel Ray said.

“I never was a big fan of Nike. But now I’m certainly not one at all,” Pat Lowrance said.

“I think it was a poor decision on their part. As a retired vet, I think there’s a lot of people that actually sacrificed something. And Colin Kaepernick hasn’t sacrificed anything except his position in the NFL,” Michael Moore said.

Others support Kaepernick’s freedom of speech, but disagree with bringing politics into sports.

“I’m disappointed that Nike is taking such a political stance. I like to keep my sports and my politics seperate. I completely back Kaepernick in his right to boycott, protest, whatever. But I have my right too and now I’m protesting and boycotting Nike,” Mike Flora said.

But not all Chattanoogans agree.

“I think it’s a great idea. He’s a great young man. He’s doing what he believes in. And it’s his constitutional right to do what he believes in. And it’s nothing that’s disrespecting the flag. But all he’s tried to do is showcase injustice in America so I’m very proud of him,” Cynthia Bailey said.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

The ad will make its television debut Thursday during the Falcons-Eagles game.

NFL on CBS kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. on News 12 as the New England Patriots face the Houston Texans.