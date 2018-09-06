Live: Trump in Billings, Montana – President makes second trip to Montana to support Matt Rosendale today – live stream and updates

Montana rally takes place amid administration turmoil

The rally in Billings caps a difficult week for Mr. Trump, thanks to leaks from administration officials in a new book and in a scathing opinion piece.

Excerpts published in The Washington Post from a book by Post reporter Bob Woodward revealed dysfunction within the administration, including reports that staff members repeatedly insulted the president, and disobeyed or circumvented his directives.

The drama escalated on Wednesday, when The New York Times published an op ed that it says was written by a senior Trump administration official. In this piece, the official claims that there is a “quiet resistance” within the administration composed of a cadre of officials “working diligently” to block Mr. Trump’s “worst inclinations.”

Mr. Trump has said that the op-ed published by the “failing New York Times” is gutless. He also tweeted about the article repeatedly, including one missive that simply read “TREASON?”.

“Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Several administration officials denied that they had written the piece on Thursday. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement urging critics to contact the Times’ opinion desk “if they want to know who this gutless loser is.”

While Mr. Trump may not directly address the op ed at the rally Thursday evening, he may ratchet up his characteristic attacks on “Fake News” media outlets and reporters.

