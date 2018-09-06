Girls sell lemonade to support Major Tommy Bradford

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dade County Deputy, Major Tommy Bradford stopped by a lemonade stand set up downtown this morning to raise funds for him and his family.

Bradford captured the hearts of his fellow Dade County residents when he was critically hurt trying to stop a speeding theft suspect heading north from Dekalb County.

Bradford lost part of a leg in that incident last month.

7 year old Morgan Rose Mentzer set up the lemonade stand this morning.

“Why the lemonade stand? Because if officers come..they love goodies and they would love to eat cupcakes and stuff so we just decided to give them some lemonade and stuff. We really don’t know why we wanted to do it..but its just a fun thing for us.”

Morgan and Lily Anna Stone collected about a 100-dollars for Major Bradford’s family in the “first” half hour.

The cupcakes were donated by Misty Cole, a police officer’s sister.

Major Bradford came by the stand to thank the girls in person.