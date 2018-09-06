Fantasy Football Week 1: What you missed Wednesday, with Le'Veon Bell still holding out

Le’Veon Bell may not be here for a while

Wednesday started with the hope that Le’Veon Bell would sign his franchise tag and report to the team, clearing him to play in Week 1 and beyond. And then …

#Steelers have a team meeting at 9am. One of Le’Veon Bell’s teammates just messaged me: no sign of him yet. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 5, 2018

- Advertisement -

And then …

Talked to one Steeler who said he woke up thinking it was 70-30 Le’Veon Bell would show. By time the 9am team meeting rolled around and he hadn’t shown, dropped it to 50-50. Now, an hour later, says he’s down to 30-70. What we have to figure out, he said, is Bell’s end game. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 5, 2018

And then …

Le’Veon Bell’s agent asks, “You’re Kevin Colbert, you’re Mike Tomlin, you possibly have a once-in-a-generation player for one more season, what would your plan be?” And then he says, “You could read in between those lines.”

Reading between the lines…Bell wants to limit his use https://t.co/na6BpbKVyf — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 5, 2018

Oh, boy. We knew Bell was holding out, but the assumption all along was that he would follow the plan laid out last year, when he refused to sign his franchise tag until the final week before the start of the season, before reporting in time for Week 1. Clearly, that has not happened, and ESPN.com reports Bell is unlikely to play in Week 1. The question beyond that becomes how long it might be before we see him. Bell’s agent certainly implied it would be a while, as he and Bell look to limit his exposure before a potential free agency windfall.

For those of you who drafted Wednesday night, Bell likely slipped in the draft, while backup James Conner shot up draft boards. Conner is now, obviously, a must-own player, and should probably be treated as a must-start player as long as Bell is out. The last time we saw the Steelers play without Bell for a significant amount of time, De’Angelo Williams racked up 325 rushing yards and 116 receiving yards, plus six touchdowns in four starts. Williams wasn’t even terribly efficient in that time, averaging 3.65 yards per carry, but was still a must-start Fantasy option. That shows you the upside here.

As for Bell … you wait. What else can you do? He’s arguably the best player in Fantasy when active, and you can’t give up that potential, not when he very well may report in Week 2 and put all this behind him. There is, of course, a chance he doesn’t report until Week 10, sacrificing several million dollars to avoid the wear and tear he’s put on over the past few seasons. That’s the downside. It could be a lost season.

If you missed your chance to add Conner, consider adding Jordan Wilkins (71 percent owned), who is expected to start for the Colts in Week 1. Or, if you’re desperate for help in Week 1, Bilal Powell (67 percent) or LeGarrette Blount (47 percent). If you want upside beyond Week 1 and can afford to be patient, consider long-term plays like Ronald Jones (61 percent), Aaron Jones (60 percent), or even Jeremy Hill (13 percent), who could all become contributors at some point. There’s no replacement for Le’Veon Bell, but you can’t punt on the season before it even kicks off.

No surprises for Thursday Night Football

The Eagles ruled out Carson Wentz (knee), Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), and Mack Hollins (groin), though none of those come as a surprise. We expect Jeffery to miss at least the first two weeks of the season as he recovers from shoulder surgery, while Nick Foles was named the starter earlier this week as Wentz continues his recovery from knee surgery.

On the Falcons side, they will be missing Ben Garland, Isaiah Oliver, and Blidi Wreh-Wilson, and you probably don’t need me to tell you there isn’t much to note from a Fantasy perspective there. This is the upside of Week 1 — teams are as healthy as they’ll ever be generally, so there shouldn’t be many last-minute surprises, on Thursday or Sunday (or Monday).

Adrian Peterson will start in Week 1

After how his preseason debut went, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Peterson looked like the best running back in Washington in game action, and as a result, he’ll get the first shot at leading the way in the backfield. Obviously, his days as a three-down back are finished, and we’ll see plenty of Chris Thompson in third down and passing situations. But, Peterson has a chance for 200-plus carries and goal-line work in what should be a solid offense. If he can stay healthy at 33, Peterson has a chance to be a contributor. Your hopes shouldn’t be sky-high, but Peterson can be viewed as a low-end starting RB in Week 1 against the Cardinals.

Other Notes