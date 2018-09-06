Fantasy Football Week 1: What you missed Wednesday, with Le'Veon Bell still holding out

Le’Veon Bell may not be here for a while
Wednesday started with the hope that Le’Veon Bell would sign his franchise tag and report to the team, clearing him to play in Week 1 and beyond. And then …
And then …
And then …
Oh, boy. We knew Bell was holding out, but the assumption all along was that he would follow the plan laid out last year, when he refused to sign his franchise tag until the final week before the start of the season, before reporting in time for Week 1. Clearly, that has not happened, and ESPN.com reports Bell is unlikely to play in Week 1. The question beyond that becomes how long it might be before we see him. Bell’s agent certainly implied it would be a while, as he and Bell look to limit his exposure before a potential free agency windfall.
For those of you who drafted Wednesday night, Bell likely slipped in the draft, while backup James Conner shot up draft boards. Conner is now, obviously, a must-own player, and should probably be treated as a must-start player as long as Bell is out. The last time we saw the Steelers play without Bell for a significant amount of time, De’Angelo Williams racked up 325 rushing yards and 116 receiving yards, plus six touchdowns in four starts. Williams wasn’t even terribly efficient in that time, averaging 3.65 yards per carry, but was still a must-start Fantasy option. That shows you the upside here.
As for Bell … you wait. What else can you do? He’s arguably the best player in Fantasy when active, and you can’t give up that potential, not when he very well may report in Week 2 and put all this behind him. There is, of course, a chance he doesn’t report until Week 10, sacrificing several million dollars to avoid the wear and tear he’s put on over the past few seasons. That’s the downside. It could be a lost season.
If you missed your chance to add Conner, consider adding Jordan Wilkins (71 percent owned), who is expected to start for the Colts in Week 1. Or, if you’re desperate for help in Week 1, Bilal Powell (67 percent) or LeGarrette Blount (47 percent). If you want upside beyond Week 1 and can afford to be patient, consider long-term plays like Ronald Jones (61 percent), Aaron Jones (60 percent), or even Jeremy Hill (13 percent), who could all become contributors at some point. There’s no replacement for Le’Veon Bell, but you can’t punt on the season before it even kicks off.
No surprises for Thursday Night Football
The Eagles ruled out Carson Wentz (knee), Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), and Mack Hollins (groin), though none of those come as a surprise. We expect Jeffery to miss at least the first two weeks of the season as he recovers from shoulder surgery, while Nick Foles was named the starter earlier this week as Wentz continues his recovery from knee surgery.
On the Falcons side, they will be missing Ben Garland, Isaiah Oliver, and Blidi Wreh-Wilson, and you probably don’t need me to tell you there isn’t much to note from a Fantasy perspective there. This is the upside of Week 1 — teams are as healthy as they’ll ever be generally, so there shouldn’t be many last-minute surprises, on Thursday or Sunday (or Monday).
Adrian Peterson will start in Week 1
After how his preseason debut went, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Peterson looked like the best running back in Washington in game action, and as a result, he’ll get the first shot at leading the way in the backfield. Obviously, his days as a three-down back are finished, and we’ll see plenty of Chris Thompson in third down and passing situations. But, Peterson has a chance for 200-plus carries and goal-line work in what should be a solid offense. If he can stay healthy at 33, Peterson has a chance to be a contributor. Your hopes shouldn’t be sky-high, but Peterson can be viewed as a low-end starting RB in Week 1 against the Cardinals.
Other Notes
- Rashaad Penny (finger) is practicing without limitations … Great news after Penny’s preseason injury cast doubts on his availability. We know Chris Carson is going to start to open the season, but Penny has a chance to win the job outright if he can prove his worth. He’ll get that chance.
- Doug Baldwin (knee) is practicing without limitations … Baldwin has admitted he may never be fully healthy this season, but this bodes well. Baldwin isn’t dealing with any reported structural damage, so if he can play through the pain and discomfort, he’s proven he can be a No. 1 Fantasy WR. He’s risky in Week 1 against the Broncos, but you’ll probably have a hard time sitting him given that he won’t even be limited in practice.
- Sony Michel (knee) was limited in practice … Another good sign for another promising rookie back, Michel is nonetheless behind Penny’s timetable. He’ll have a chance to prove his worth at some point, but even if he’s active for Week 1 – no guarantee – Rex Burkhead should be the starter. Burkhead practiced without limitations Wednesday, by the way.
- Delanie Walker (toe) is not on the injury report … Given his age, this injury was certainly a concern for Walker in the preseason, but it looks like it won’t limit him in Week 1. You’re starting him.
- Rishard Matthews (knee) practiced in full … Matthews missed most of the preseason recovering from a torn meniscus but looks like he’s ready for the start of the regular season. Corey Davis has surpassed him in the minds of Fantasy players, but it will be fascinating to see if Matthews is still the top option in Tennessee. Don’t discount the possibility.
- George Kittle (shoulder) will play in Week 1 … A popular breakout candidate at tight end, Kittle suffered a concerning injury in the team’s preseason opener, but it looks like he’ll be there in Week 1 after not even being listed on the injury report Wednesday. I wouldn’t trust him in Week 1, but Kittle has a big opportunity here.
- Earl Thomas reported to the Seahawks … That defense just got a little better, but don’t expect it to return to the Legion of Boom days. Thomas should be back on the field in Week 1, making the Broncos’ matchup just a bit tougher.
- DeVante Parker (finger) is not expected to play in Week 1 … Given that Parker hasn’t practiced yet, this is no surprise. He may miss the first two games of the season while recovering from a broken finger, a bad sign for a player who has never lived up to lofty expectations. Albert Wilson will likely see additional snaps this week, but Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola remain the Dolphins‘ receivers to target.
- Boston Scott was waived … A popular breakout candidate himself, Scott seemingly lost his place in the running game after the Saints signed Mike Gillislee. Scott could land on the practice squad and return to the Saints eventually, but with a clear window of opportunity set to shut when Mark Ingram returns in Week 5, there doesn’t seem to be much reason to hold on to him. This is great news for Gillislee, however, who could see double digit carries with Ingram out.