Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 1: Model that beat experts says start Robby Anderson, sit Russell Wilson

The 2018 Fantasy Football season is here. Getting off to a winning start can go a long way in determining if your team makes it to the playoffs. And before you set your Week 1 Fantasy Football lineups, you need to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking NFL players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Its must-see Fantasy Football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy Football rankings for Week 1 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Anderson is coming off the best year of his career that saw him finish with 63 receptions for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. His elite speed and ability to make plays downfield will allow Anderson to rack up Fantasy points in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, who ranked in the bottom third of the league in pass defense in 2017.

He’s only owned in 91 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine’s model says he’ll finish as a top-10 WR, ahead of receivers like Odell Beckham and T.Y. Hilton. Start him with confidence this week against the Lions.

And a massive shocker that SportsLine’s Fantasy Football rankings are calling for in Week 1: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a top-five quarterback according to market value, stumbles this week against Denver and finishes outside the top 20. He’s a player to consider putting on the bench.

Denver’s defense ended last season on a high note. In fact, the Broncos‘ secondary did not allow a passing touchdown in three of their final five games. Wilson is projected to have just 17.3 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 21st among quarterbacks.

The model is also calling for a surprising tight end you aren’t even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 1 Fantasy Football rankings, and he might be on your waiver wire right now.

