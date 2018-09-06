Fantasy Football: Bold predictions as the 2018 season kicks off

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistantto get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

We’ve given you our Draft advice. We’ve told you who to start in Week 1, and who to avoid. In a few hours, the games will actually start, and we’ll move from the realm of the theoretical into the stuff that actually matters. Before we get to that, here’s one more peek into our expectations for the 2018 season.

Jamey Eisenberg’s Bold Predictions

Big things are in store for this duo in 2018. USATSI

Jamey has been high on Hogan all along, but him topping Rob Gronkowski would truly be a feat. On the other hand, Hogan has scored nine touchdowns in 15 games dating back to the start of the 2016 postseason. … The receptions leader among tight ends in two consecutive seasons has worked with Matt Nagy in Kansas City, so Burton is, at the very least, a safe bet to top his career high of 37 catches. … This sounds like as much of an indictment of Graham as it is an endorsement of Allison, but Jamey does like Allison as a sleeper this season.

Award Picks

Dave Richard’s Bold Predictions

Will Kamara steal Ingram’s thunder in 2018? USATSI

Michael Gallup will get over 1,000 yards Alvin Kamara will get 10 touchdowns, Mark Ingram will only get five touchdowns Patrick Mahomes finishes as a top-10 Fantasy QB

Dave has been touting Gallup since the start of the preseason, and he has a huge opportunity with Dallas looking to replace so much production in the passing game. He appears to be the top option in a passing game that only features Allen Hurns, Terrence Williams, and Cole Beasley as competition for targets. … Well, Kamara will get four more games than Ingram. Still, Ingram profiles as the guy down at the goal-line when he gets back from his suspension, so five touchdowns in 12 games in this offense would surely make Ingram a bust. … Mahomes is a trendy breakout candidate, but his trouble with turnovers could make this one a tough bet. Unless Mahomes translates his nose for the end zone from college into the pros.

Award Picks

Heath Cummings’ Bold Predictions

Can Andrew Luck be No. 1 again? Thomas J. Russo / USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Luck leads the NFL in passing yards Kenyan Drake is a top-8 running back in both formats Marquise Goodwin is the most productive receiver in the NFC West

We’re all (mostly) all-in on Luck this season, despite a preseason that saw him largely avoid deep throws. If the Colts‘ running game and defense remain an issue, of course, Luck’s going to have plenty of opportunities — provided he stays healthy. … Nobody drafted or ranked him that way, but this may not be quite as bold as it appears with Drake; he was No. 8 in both formats from Week 13 on. … As with Drake, the breakout for Goodwin may have already happened last season, as he was the No. 8 WR from Week 13 on when Jimmy Garoppolo took over at QB.

Award Picks

Super Bowl: Vikings over Patriots

Rookie of the Year: Saquon Barkley

Offensive Player of the Year: Tom Brady

MVP: Tom Brady

Comeback Player of the Year: J.J. Watt

