Falcons vs. Eagles odds: Picks and predictions by proven expert who's 52-30 on totals

With Carson Wentz still not cleared for contact, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start for the Eagles when they host the Falcons on Thursday in the 2018 NFL Kickoff. Wentz tore his ACL late last season, and Foles emerged as Philly’s playoff hero. In three postseason games, Foles completed 73 percent of his throws for 971 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is at 8:20 p.m. ET and after the line opened at Eagles -4, it’s now a pick’em. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5. Before you make any Falcons vs. Eagles picks, you need to hear what SportsLine’s Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has covered seven Super Bowls.

Tierney knows the Eagles and Falcons both finished in the Top 8 in total offense last year, with Philly ranking third in points scored (28.6 per game). There is no shortage of playmakers on either side, with Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, Zach Ertz and Jay Ajayi all capable of lighting up the scoreboard. Atlanta even drafted wide receiver Calvin Ridley at No. 26 overall, further bolstering its firepower.

Many believe Matt Ryan is poised for a bounceback year after throwing just 20 TDs last season, down from 38 in 2016. It’s his second year under coordinator Steve Sarkisian, and Ryan will play behind a much-improved offensive line. Ryan closed out the regular season with yardage totals of 288 and 317. Freeman and Tevin Coleman had eight touchdowns apiece last season.

But just because both teams are gifted offensively doesn’t mean Falcons-Eagles will go over 44.5 points.

Their January playoff game turned into a defensive struggle, and the under is on a 9-3-1 run in the past 13 meetings. Philly’s first-team offense looked woeful in the preseason, especially in a 5-0 loss at Cleveland in the dress-rehearsal game where Foles was intercepted twice. With top wideout Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) sitting out Thursday, Philly might rely on its defense and ground game.

