Falcons offensive coordinator causes Twitter meltdown with ugly red zone play calling

The Falcons 2018 season started the same their 2017 season ended: With an ugly showing in the red zone against Eagles.

For Falcons fans, it probably felt like deja vu combined with a punch to the face.

On Atlanta’s first drive of the 2018 season, the Falcons marched straight down to the Eagles one-yard line, but they didn’t come away with any points after going for it on fourth down.

The failed fourth down wasted a 10-play, 73-yard drive.

On Atlanta’s next possession, things got even uglier for the Falcons as they drove all the way down to Philadelphia’s three-yard line, and yup, you guessed it, they didn’t come away with a touchdown.

Remember, this is the same Falcons team that would have beaten the Eagles in the playoffs last year if they would have had any success in the red zone. With the Eagles leading 15-10 and under two minutes left in last season’s playoff game, the Falcons had three chances to score from the nine-yard line, one chance to score from the two-yard line and came up empty on every try.

After watching the Falcons red zone nightmares continue on Thursday night, everyone on Twitter agreed that there’s only one person to blame: Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

If Twitter was allowed to fire people, Sarkisian would have been fired after the first quarter.

That seems accurate.

I’m not sure if Left Shark is a Falcons fan, but I’m guessing it would probably agree with this tweet.

Based on what I’ve seen from the Falcons so far, this might not be far from the truth.

Alright, let’s see a few more tweets.

If Sarkisian has a Twitter account, he might want to keep off it for awhile.

