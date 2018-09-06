Falcons-Eagles Thursday night opener delayed by severe weather in Philadelphia

After waiting seven months for the 2018 NFL season to start, it looks like we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer.

Due to a severe thunderstorm, the kickoff time for the Falcons-Eagles game in Philadelphia has been pushed back to 9:05 p.m. ET. The game was originally supposed to kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The decision to delay the game came at 8:01 p.m. ET when the National Weather Service warned the NFL of an approaching storm that contained both lightning and gusty winds.

Roughly 30 minutes before the game was originally scheduled to start, Lincoln Financial Field was filled with thousands of fans. However, after the delay was announced, fans were asked to head to the nearest concourse and the stadium turned into a ghost town.

The good news is that it looks like the 45-minute delay will be the only one we see on Thursday. The weather radar in Philly is showing that the storm is expected to head east and leave the city.

🏈☔️ First game of the NFL season and we already have a weather delay. Fortunately this cell is clearing east, so we won’t have to wait all night. Would add that we have even more impactful weather games later this week, here’s the full NFL forecast: https://t.co/1Hr4WptYbY pic.twitter.com/rA5oRhrzAx — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) September 7, 2018

Despite the delay, the Falcons were able to keep their sense of humor.

Well we wanted to rain on your parade, @Eagles, but this is ridiculous. 😅 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 7, 2018

With the game set to kickoff soon, make sure to click here so you can follow along in our live blog.