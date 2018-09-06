College Football Week 2 expert picks, predictions: Pros backing Arizona, Mississippi State

The second full weekend of college football will attract wagers from average Joes to professional bettors for some of the biggest games. No. 2 Clemson is a 12-point favorite at Texas A&M, No. 3 Georgia is laying 10 points at No. 24 South Carolina and No. 10 Stanford is giving 5.5 points to No. 17 Southern California in a prime-time Pac-12 showdown. Some lines have moved as much as five points. With so many eye-popping games and so many college football lines on the move, you’ll want to know to what the “sharps” are picking. They’re the guys who make their entire living betting sports.

SportsLine tapped into its Vegas and offshore sources to see who the pros are on. What they found out: They’re all over Arizona as an underdog at Houston.

When the Wildcats opened as six-point underdogs, the wiseguys pounded Arizona repeatedly, sending the line all the way down to 3.5. Arizona’s forgettable offensive performance in its first game under Kevin Sumlin, a 28-23 home loss to BYU, might be the first thing the public thinks about when picking Wildcats-Cougars. But wiseguys see value on this Pac-12 program dressing up as an underdog versus the AAC.

SportsLine’s insiders also said pro bettors hammered the over in Georgia-South Carolina, with the public following suit. The avalanche of action sent the total soaring from 51.5 to 56.5.

Mississippi State is another team that caught the sharps’ eye, as they disregarded the Bill Snyder-at-home factor and loaded up on the Bulldogs for their visit to Kansas State.

The pros also pounded one side of USC-Stanford hard, causing bookmakers everywhere to move their lines.

