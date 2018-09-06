College football odds, picks, lines for Week 2: Advanced computer model loving Georgia and Oklahoma

The 2018 college football season rolls on with a Week 2 schedule featuring games that will have major implications on conference standings and the race for the College Football Playoffs. Week 2 college football odds are on the move already, with No. 10 Stanford now favored by 5.5 over No. 17 USC after opening as four-point favorites, and No. 2 Clemson now favored by 12 against Texas A&M after the Tigers opened at -13.5. In the Big Ten, Michigan, ranked No. 21 after falling last week, looks to rebound as 28-point favorites over Western Michigan. Before you lock in any college football picks for these games or any others in Week 2, be sure to check out what SportsLine’s proven computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. During the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors.

It finished Week 1 with a bang, hitting six of its past seven college football picks, including LSU against the spread (+3) and on the money line (+140) against Miami, and Virginia Tech against the spread (+7.5) and on the money line (+250) against Florida State. Anybody who was following it finished way, way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of Week 2 of college football, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One pick we’ll give away: The model is calling for Georgia to win and cover on the road against SEC East rival South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have high hopes this year thanks to the emergence of quarterback Jake Bentley and the return of stud receiver Deebo Samuel from injury. But the model is calling for Georgia’s elite defense to hold South Carolina under 20 points and cover the 10-point spread with room to spare.

Another Week 2 college football pick SportsLine is calling for: Oklahoma (-30) builds on its strong opener by blowing out Chip Kelly and UCLA in a Big 12-Pac 12 battle.

The Sooners had no problem destroying Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic in Week 1, and the model is calling for more of the same this week. It’s projecting quarterback Kyler Murray to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, while Rodney Anderson adds 90 yards and a score on the ground for OU.

The model is calling for a total of 72 points, meaning the Over (64) hits a rock solid 63 percent of the time. And even though the line has moved from -28 to -30, the Sooners still cover well over half the time, so back them with confidence this weekend.

The model also has a strong selection for the massive Top 15 showdown between USC and Stanford, and is calling for a team with national title aspirations to get a massive scare on the road.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And what team shocks college football? Check out the latest college football odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model on a 6-1 run that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

TCU at SMU (+22, 58)

UCLA at Oklahoma (-30, 64)

Rutgers at Ohio State (-35, 64.5)

New Mexico at Wisconsin (-34.5, 61.5)

Mississippi State at Kansas State (+9, 54)

Western Michigan at Michigan (-28, 56.5)

Georgia at South Carolina (+10, 57)

Arkansas State at Alabama (-36.5, 66.5)

Ball State at Notre Dame (-34.5, 62.5)

Clemson at Texas A&M (+12.5, 54)

Penn State at Pittsburgh (+8.5, 56)

USC at Stanford (-5.5, 56.5)

Michigan State at Arizona State (+6, 54)