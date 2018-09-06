College football expert picks for Week 2: Nebraska easily covers spread against Colorado

Week 2 of the college football season brings a combination of non-conference showdowns and conference rivalry games that will have huge implications on bowl games and the College Football Playoffs. Before you lock in any picks for the massive slate of games Saturday, you’ll want to see the college football best bets from Barrett Sallee. No one knows college football like Sallee. The CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host and Heisman voter was one of CBS Sports’ top experts picking college football games against the spread last season. That’s when he debuted his best bets column at SportsLine, zeroing in on his top three college football picks every week.

The results were impressive, as he went 28-18 against the spread. He’s off to a fast start this year as well, nailing West Virginia’s (-10) blowout win over Tennessee and Notre Dame’s (+1.5) upset of Michigan in Week 1. Anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now he has studied a loaded Week 2 of college football action and revealed his top three college football expert picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you that he loves Nebraska (-3.5) against Colorado in what will be the official debut for new coach Scott Frost after last week’s game against Akron was canceled. Frost played quarterback for the Cornhuskers from 1995-97, winning a co-national championship in his final year in Lincoln.

After a professional career, Frost took to coaching and notably led Central Florida to a 13-0 record and a Peach Bowl victory in 2017-18. Now he returns home to lead a program looking to return to Big Ten contention after failing to reach double-digit wins in any season under former coach Mike Riley.

“Frost’s debut as Nebraska’s coach got pushed back a week thanks to Mother Nature, which only makes his return to Lincoln bigger,” Sallee told SportsLine. “Frost and Co. will want to put on a show in front of the home crowd — especially with true freshman Adrian Martinez taking the snaps. The Cornhuskers will control the line of scrimmage on both sides and pull away late.”

After opening up as a five-point favorites, Nebraska is now favored by 3.5, so confidently lock in this pick for a chance at a solid payout on Saturday.

Sallee is also revealing the flaw he sees in the Penn State-Pittsburgh line and is backing a huge underdog to make a statement against a Top 25 team. You can get these top picks over at SportsLine.

So what are the three best bets for Week 2? And which underdog shocks college football? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee’s best bets, all from one of the top college football analysts in the nation who has hit over 60 percent of his best bets.