Cincinnati police investigating “active shooter” at bank – live updates

Last Updated Sep 6, 2018 10:01 AM EDT
Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting at a bank, the city’s police department said on Twitter Thursday morning. The Cincinnati Police Department described the incident as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting.”
- Advertisement -
A spokeswoman for University of Cincinnati Medical Center told CBS affiliate WKRC-TV that four victims had been transported to the hospital. The spokeswoman didn’t give conditions for the victims.
A WKRC-TV reporter posted pictures to Twitter showing police responding to the scene of the shooting.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.