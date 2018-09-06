Another gas pump skimmer found in Trenton

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Trenton police say another skimmer has been found on a pump at a local gas station.

Chief Christy Smith says a clerk at the Kangaroo Station on Highway 11 at State Road 136 discovered another of the devices on a gas pump today.

That follows a similar case yesterday at the Citgo station a few blocks away on Highway 11, next to the police station.

Chief Smith says her department and the sheriff’s office are warning other gas station owners to check their pumps for the skimming devices.