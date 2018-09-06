2018 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 2

After a thrilling Round 1 at the 2018 BMW Championship that saw Tiger Wood and Rory McIlroy both shoot 8-under 62, we should be in for some more great golf in Round 2. The groups for the second day will stay the same, but the tee times will be bumped a bit in anticipation of some weather in the Philadelphia area on Friday afternoon.

With expected bad weather Friday afternoon, R2 tee times @BMWchamps will be moved up and take place between approximately 7:00-9:00am. @PGATOUR — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) September 6, 2018

If Woods’ group with Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler (both of whom are in contention after the first day) was a big deal on Thursday, it’s going to be monumental on Friday.

Everybody will have teed off by 9 a.m. on Friday, which will feel Open Championship-like, but hopefully it will allow for them to get the full round in at Aronimink as we head toward the penultimate weekend on the PGA Tour this season.

I’ve listed some of my favorite pairings for Round 2 below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.

All times Eastern