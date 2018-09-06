2018 BMW Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

As the PGA Tour winds down yet another season, storylines are starting to pop at this week’s BMW Championship. Among them are whether Bryson DeChambeau can win three straight playoff events, Rickie Fowler’s post-injury return to competition and which players have form heading into the 2018 Ryder Cup.

We might not get answers to all of those queries this week at Aronimink, but this event should be a great one with pretty much every relevant superstar in attendance to take on a truly terrific course. I’m here for the action even after a quick turnaround following last week’s Dell Technologies Championship and excited to see how the final 30 set up for the PGA Tour finale at East Lake in two weeks.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 — Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 — Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured holes: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 — Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured holes: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio