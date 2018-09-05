WNBA Finals 2018: How to watch, scores, live stream, TV info, playoff bracket

The 2018 WNBA Playoffs Finals are set. Starting on Friday night, the No. 1 seed Seattle Storm will take on the No. 3 seed Washington Mystics for the right to be crowned WNBA champion. Both teams clinched their trip to the Finals with dramatic victories in winner-take-all Game 5s on Tuesday night.

First, the Mystics battled back and forth with the Dream in a feisty game that saw 14 lead changes and nine ties. Eventually, the Mystics were able to build a seven-point lead just past the midway of the fourth quarter, and held on from there for an 86-81 win. With Elena Delle Donne playing, but not at 100 percent, it was rookie Ariel Atkins who stepped up to lead the way for Washington. The lefty guard finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, including six points in the fourth.

- Advertisement -

The second game of the night was just as exciting. Thanks to a couple early 3s by Yvonne Turner, the Phoenix Mercury got off to a tremendous start, leading 11-2 after just a few minutes. And though the Storm fought their way back into the game, they didn’t get their first lead of the game until early in the fourth quarter. From there, it was all Sue Bird. After a Diana Taurasi 3-pointer put the Mercury up by four with six minutes to play, the Storm closed the game on a 28-14 run keyed by 14 points from Bird. The veteran finished with 22 points on the night, while Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 28 in the Storm’s 94-84 win.

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals is set for Friday, September 7 at 9 p.m. ET in Seattle. The game will be broadcast on ESPNews

Full Bracket:

If you aren’t familiar with the WNBA playoff format, the first two rounds are single elimination. Teams seeded fifth through eighth — conference affiliation doesn’t matter for playoff seeding anymore — play in the first round. The winners of those two games are re-seeded and move on to the second round, where they’ll meet the third or fourth seed, each of whom earned a bye past the first round.

The winners of the second round games are then once again re-seeded, and move on to the semifinals, where they’ll take on either the first or second seed, each of whom earned a bye all the way to the semis. From there, the format moves to a best-of-five series, with the higher seeded team hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary. The WNBA Finals follow the same format as the semis.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming playoff games, including how and when to watch on TV and livestream.

2018 WNBA Finals (best-of-five series): Begins Friday, September 7

Seattle Storm (1) vs. Washington Mystics (3)

Game 1: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, Friday, September 7, 9 p.m. ET — ESPNews and WatchESPN

Game 2: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, Sunday, September 9, 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC and WatchESPN

Game 3: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics, Wednesday, September 12, 8 p.m. ET — ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 4*: Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics, Friday, September 14, 8 p.m. ET — ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

Game 5*: Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, Sunday, September 16, 8 p.m. ET — ESPN 2 and WatchESPN

*If necessary

Semi-finals (best-of-five series): Storm and Mystics advance

Seattle Storm 3, Phoenix Mercury 2

Game 1: Seattle Storm 91, Phoenix Mercury 87 — Box Score

Game 2: Seattle Storm 91, Phoenix Mercury 87 — Box Score

Game 3: Phoenix Mercury 86, Seattle Storm 66 — Box Score

Game 4: Phoenix Mercury 86, Seattle Storm 84 — Box Score

Game 5: Seattle Storm 94, Phoenix Mercury 84 — Box Score

Washington Mystics 3, Atlanta Dream 2