Weather Update: Wednesday Afternoon’s Forecast – September 5, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Lots Of Clouds, Warm & Muggy !



More clouds will move through the southeast into Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon moves on shore to our Southwest. Clouds will keep temperatures a couple degrees cooler – we should top out in the upper 80s on Wednesday.

A few more peeks of sunshine by Thursday as Gordon will continue its way to the Northwest. We could see an isolated afternoon shower thunderstorm but generally we will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s again.

More sunshine and typical afternoon thunderstorm chances return for Friday and Saturday – as do the 90° afternoons.

Then, more wet weather moves in for the end on the weekend and early next week.

