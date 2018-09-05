US Open results: Kei Nishikori upsets Marin Cilic, Naomi Osaka cruises into semifinals

Kei Nishikori is headed to the US Open semifinal following a dramatic upset victory over Marin Cilic on Wednesday.

The No. 21 ranked Nishikori defeated No. 7 ranked Cilic in five sets, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4. It wasn’t the cleanest of matches as the grueling heat at Arthur Ashe Stadium seemed to force both competitors into a slew of mistakes over the course of the four-plus hour match. Ultimately, though, Nishikori prevailed and stamped his ticket to the final four.

The 28-year-old Japanese victor will move on to play either Novak Djokovic or Australian John Millman, who will meet on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the women’s draw at the 2018 US Open belongs to the lower seeds. Naomi Osaka became the third US Open semifinalist on Wednesday with a win over Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets. Osaka joins Serena Williams and Anastasija Sevastova in the penultimate round of the tournament, as she awaits the winner of Madison Keys vs. Carla Suarez Navarro on Wednesday night.

Osaka, who is just 20 years old, is having a terrific 2018 season. She won the Indian Wells Open and made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open. This is her first career Grand Slam semifinal in what’s been a year of firsts for her so far. She’s also the first Japanese woman to make the US Open semifinals in 22 years.

Against Tsurenko, Osaka barely broke a sweat, winning, 6-1, 6-1. She won 20 of her 22 first serves, and she broke Tsurenko’s serve five times. Tsurenko had 31 unforced errors to Osaka’s 11, and Osaka finished with 12 winners.

It was just the latest in what’s been a dominant run for Osaka. So far in this Open, she’s held opponents scoreless in three sets, and she’s dropped only one set thus far. Now, she needs to do it one more time to advance to her first career final. With that being said, whether Keys or Suarez Navarro ends up winning Wednesday, her next opponent will likely end up being Osaka’s toughest yet.