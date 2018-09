CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested two suspects in the shooting death on Vance Avenue.

52 year old Norman Sullivan was shot Monday afternoon.

They arrested 26 year old Domanic Gillespie and 25 year old Iesha Jones in Benton, Tennessee.

They both face charges of Criminal Homicide, Felony reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Jones faces an additional charge of Attempted Murder.