“Ranting” man crashes truck into Dallas TV station

A man was arrested after repeatedly crashing his pickup truck into the Dallas Fox 4 News building on Wednesday morning, the station reported. The suspect “jumped out and started ranting” before being taken into custody, the station said in a tweet.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

After the crash, the driver began throwing papers that he removed from a bag and several boxes, CBSDFW.com reports. Journalists and workers in the newsroom were evacuated from the building.

Downtown Dallas: @CBSDFW is on scene where a man drove his truck multiple times into the @FOX4 news station in downtown Dallas. Thankfully, no one was injured and the man has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/Efehg7XznB — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) September 5, 2018

Dallas police Major Max Geron said detectives are on the way to the scene at the corner of Griffin Street and San Jacinto.

No injuries have been reported.