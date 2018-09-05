Rabid skunk confirmed in Chatsworth after fight with dog

CHATWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Health officials say a skunk has tested positive for rabies in Northwest Georgia.

The skunk got into a fight with a dog in a neighborhood on Mt. Moriah Road in Chatsworth.

It happened last Thursday.

The skunk came into the yard, began fighting the dog and was killed by the owner.

No other animal or human came into contact with it.

But the Murray County Environmental Health staff are warning neighbors about the incident to make sure their pets are vaccinated for rabies.

For more information, call your local county health office ( Murray Co. 706-695-0266, ext 371).

And the CDC has more info on their website.