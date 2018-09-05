Nike releases Colin Kaepernick ad to debut during Falcons-Eagles, featuring Serena, LeBron

On Tuesday Nike released a new advertisement featuring former NFL quarterback (technically free agent quarterback, but, well, you know) Colin Kaepernick as the face of the 30-year anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign.

People got hot and bothered about the ad, but it was universally defended by Nike athletes like LeBron James and Serena Williams, as well as other athletes on Twitter. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to comment on the ad itself, but he said he respects Nike.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, Nike it took a step further, releasing a video that will run during the Falcons-Eagles game on Thursday night when the 2018 NFL season kicks off. That advertisement features Kaepernick voicing an inspirational message.

Kaepernick also tweeted the video on Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s the full text from the ad:

If people say your dreams are crazy. If they laugh at what you think you can do. Good. Stay that way. Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult, it’s a compliment. Don’t try to be the fastest runner in your school or the fastest in the world. Be the fastest ever. Don’t picture yourself wearing OBJ’s jersey. Picture OBJ wearing yours. Don’t settle for homecoming queen or linebacker. Do both. Lose 120 pounds and become an iron man. After beating a brain tumor. Don’t believe you have to be like anybody to be somebody. If you’re born a refuge, don’t let it stop you from playing soccer for the national team at age 16. Don’t become the best basketball player ever, be bigger than basketball. Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. When they talk about the greatest team in the history of the sport, make sure it’s your team. If you have only one hand, don’t just watch football, play it. At the highest level. And if you’re a girl from Compton, don’t just become a tennis player. Become the greatest athlete ever. So don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough.

The ad also features shots of Serena and LeBron with references to each of them — Kaepernick says LeBron is “bigger than basketball” and calls Serena “the greatest athlete ever” during the Nike spot. Shaqueem Griffin, the one-handed rookie for the Seahawks, is also referenced during the spot.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports, the advertisement is slated to run throughout the entire season, so the spots are not likely to simply run during the Falcons-Eagles game on Thursday. It should be a consistent theme on your television throughout the entire season.

It will be interesting to see the reaction to this. A few people on social media are reacting by setting their Nike stuff on fire (which is kind of a silly way to protest this; give those shoes to a military veteran who could use them instead of setting them on fire) and some people have pointed out that Nike’s stock price is down. But it was back up shortly after the ad was released (turns out the market was volatile) and Nike apparently received primarily positive feedback and publicity from the ad spot.