NFL DFS for Week 1: Optimal DraftKings and FanDuel daily fantasy football picks﻿

NFL DFS players have plenty of opportunities to cash in on Week 1 with multiple tournaments on both FanDuel and DraftKings. FanDuel’s lineup includes a $4 million NFL Sunday Million and a $600,000 Sunday NFL Bomb. DraftKings has a $5 million Fantasy Football Millionaire and a $2 million Play-Action. Whether you’re a seasoned DFS veteran or just getting started, there are plenty of opportunities to get in on the action. And before you enter any of those tournaments, you’ll want to see the top NFL DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He’s a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and he’s sharing his NFL DFS Week 1 optimal lineups only over at SportsLine.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every NFL game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups for DraftKings and FanDuel that he shares only over at SportsLine. They’re a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

For Week 1 of the regular season, we can tell you McClure loves 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin at $4,600 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel.

Goodwin was a huge part of the offense once Jimmy Garoppolo joined the team last season, averaging almost nine targets per game over the last five weeks. He’s set to be a focal point this year with Garoppolo at the helm all season long. In the third preseason game, for example, he had four targets and caught three of them for 40 yards.

His price remains low this week because he gets a challenging matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, but he has the speed to make plays against even the toughest secondaries in the league. Take advantage of his price and lock Goodwin in as one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 1.

Another NFL DFS pick McClure loves for Week 1: Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel.

After using a committee the past few years, Baltimore appears to be handing the lead-back responsibilities to Collins, who had six touchdowns in his last seven games and at least 18 carries four times over that span. Collins played sparingly in the preseason, giving him fresh legs for Sunday’s game. He’s primed to go off for big numbers in Week 1 against a Buffalo defense that was 29th against the run last season.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 1 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 1? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NFL Week 1 tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.