NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: TV schedule, times, live stream, standings, playoff implications

NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the final race of the regular season on Sunday. Just two spots remain in the Round of 16 as drivers look to clinch their position on merit or by taking the trip to Victory Lane.

The 14 drivers already in the playoffs include Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon. If the playoffs were to start prior to Sunday, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman would be in on merit.

Both Bowman and Johnson are likely to clinch on merit Sunday, as long as the winner of the race is already in the playoffs. If we see a new, unexpected winner — much like Kasey Kahne at Indianapolis last season — one of those two drivers could miss out on the playoffs.

For Johnson, it would be a devastating blow as the No. 48 team has not finished lower than 11th in the standings in any of its seasons with the seven-time champion. Johnson is also in a sponsorship pickle, with Lowe’s departing at the end of the year. The possibility of not making the playoffs could hurt Johnson’s chances at bringing a new sponsor in for next season, and, as we learned with Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing earlier this week, nothing is guaranteed in NASCAR anymore.

Which drivers could play spoiler and find their way into the playoffs with a win? Here’s a look at previous winners who have not already clinched a spot in the Round of 16. Since Johnson would technically be in on merit, we’re leaving his four IMS wins off this list.

Kasey Kahne (2017 winner)

Ryan Newman (2013 winner)

Paul Menard (2011 winner)

Jamie McMurray (2010 winner)

William Byron (2017 Xfinity Series winner)

Ty Dillon (2014 Xfinity Series winner)

How to watch the Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Length: 400 miles/160 laps

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 50

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 100

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 160

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

