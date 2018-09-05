Mom To Mom: A Recipe to Get Your Kids Eating Veggies

If your children are picky eaters, here’s a recipe to hide some veggies in some delicious food. We’re going to do a gnocchi with broccoli pesto, so we’re not only coating our broccoli in pesto, but we’re going to sneak a little into the pesto. Double veggies.

Boil the broccoli in some salted water for about two to three minutes, and then you’re going to strain it, and save about 2/3 on the side. The other third’s going to go into the blender to make your pesto.

You want to toast your gnocchi over medium heat for a couple of minutes, just until it’s golden brown.

To make the pesto, we’re going to add our broccoli, our basil, zest and juice of a lemon, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, clove of garlic, pinch of Celtic salt, and some red pepper flakes.

Blend up your pesto until it creates a nice, smooth consistency, adding enough oil to get it to the texture you like it. Then, to plate everything up, you’re going to toss the gnocchi, the broccoli, and the pesto together. There you have it.

For this recipe and more, go to the Mom to Mom Facebook page. See you next week.