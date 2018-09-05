MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers drop series to Mets at home

We’ve got a nearly full slate of games on Wednesday, here’s everything you need to know.

Dodgers suffer trap series loss

Boy, this had to be a disappointing series for the Dodgers. After a wonderful weekend series win over the Diamondbacks, one in which Matt Kemp delivered clutch hit after clutch hit, Los Angeles dropped two of three to the Mets this week. Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed five runs (three earned) on 11 hits in six innings in Wednesday night’s loss.

The Mets had 14 hits in the ball-game but only two extra-base hits, both doubles. Amed Rosario had three hits while Jeff McNeil, Wilmer Flores, Michael Conforto, Kevin Plawecki, and Brandon Nimmo had two apiece. Offensively, it was a total team effort for the Mets, who are quietly 23-19 in their last 42.

As for the Dodgers, the series loss to the Mets knocked them one game behind the Rockies in the NL West, pending the outcome of Colorado’s game Wednesday night. This was a total trap series for Los Angeles. They had that hugely emotional series with the D-Backs over the weekend and then, rather than build on it against a bad team in the Mets, they lost the series. Rough.

Red Sox sweep Braves, Acuna sets franchise record for leadoff homers



Atlanta’s standout rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. set the franchise record for single-season leadoff home runs with his missile off Boston’s Hector Velazquez. The home run was his 24th of the season and the eighth leadoff homer in just his 44th start in the leadoff position. Acuna was named the National League Rookie of the Month on Tuesday, and he’s making a strong case for the Rookie of the Year Award.

The Red Sox were down 7-1 entering the eighth inning and ultimately rallied for six runs on seven hits to tie things up. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman put the Braves back on top with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, before Brandon Phillips won it for Boston with a two-run blast to put the Sox ahead 9-8 for the final lead.

The victory was also on a day when Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Ian Kinsler and Eduardo Nunez were not in the starting lineup. Atlanta, a team fighting for the National League East crown, now holds a slim 2 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ohtani goes deep after Tommy John news

Wednesday afternoon the Angels announced two-way wunderkind Shohei Ohtani has suffered more damage to his right elbow ligament. Tommy John surgery has been recommended and, assuming he goes under the knife, it will keep him off the mound until 2020.

Ohtani is a two-way player though, and a few hours after the Tommy John surgery news broke, he was in the team’s lineup at DH. Not only was he in the lineup, he even went deep!

Ohtani hit a towering fly ball to right field for his 17th homer of the year:

Ohtani will shut down for the season once he has Tommy John surgery. For now, he’s still able to hit, and he’s not at risk of doing further damage to the elbow. He already needs Tommy John surgery. Can’t get any worse than that.

Tommy John surgery carries a 14-16 month rehab timetable for pitchers. For position players though, it is usually 6-8 months. Will Ohtani be able to (or allowed to) hit next season while rehabbing? That’s something the Angels, Ohtani, and the doctors will figure out when the time comes.

Kluber grabs MLB-leading 18th win

Corey Kluber became the first major leaguer to reach 18 wins by pitching the Indians to a 3-1 victory against visiting Kansas City at Progressive Field. Cleveland reduced its magic number to clinch the American League Central Division and a third consecutive playoff appearance to nine. Kluber recorded his fifth start with at least 10 strikeouts, tossing 6 2/3 innings with one run on just two hits.

