MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Brewers rout Cubs; Red Sox take series from Braves

Labor Day Weekend is over and there’s a full slate of MLB action Tuesday. Here’s the roundup on all the excitement from tonight’s 15 night games.

Tuesday’s baseball scores

Brewers boat-race Cubs, take series

On Monday, the Brewers won in dramatic fashion, defeating the Cubs, 4-3. Tuesday’s game was decidedly more lopsided, albeit still in Milwaukee’s favor.

The Brewers received a strong outing from veteran southpaw Wade Miley, who limited the Cubs to three hits and a run across six innings. He also fanned five batters. Offensively, Milwaukee saw every starter either score a run or drive someone in except for Miley. That’ll do. Of course, they also benefited from a poor Cubs defensive showing:

To update: the Cubs have made 3 errors, walked 8 (including Cain 4 times) Had a PB for a run, WP for a run, and hit a batter for a run. Also hit another batter. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) September 5, 2018

The Brewers are now four losses back of the Cubs in the Central. They’ll go for the sweep Wednesday.

Red Sox take series from Braves

Theoretically, the Red Sox could meet the Braves in the World Series. If that does happen, the Red Sox will look back at their series with the Braves as a reason for optimism.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox claimed a series win over Atlanta with a 5-1 win. Boston received four scoreless innings from its bullpen after starter Rick Porcello threw five one-run frames. Steve Pearce drove in three, while Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez added an RBI apiece.

The Red Sox are now 96-44, putting them on pace to win 111 games.

Sano avoids serious injury

Mariners fight among selves

Quick hits

