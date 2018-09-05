LiAngelo Ball was convinced Lakers or Suns would draft him, believes off-court issues played role

As most draft analysts predicted, LiAngelo Ball — the middle Ball brother — went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. Ball himself, however, was expecting to be chosen, and was understandably quite upset when that turned out not to be the case. A recent episode of the family’s reality show, Ball in the Family, revealed some of the behind the scenes drama that went down on draft night.

Ball was at his younger brother LaMelo’s JBA League game on the night of the draft, and when the Los Angeles Lakers passed on him in the second round of the draft, he left his courtside seat in disappointment, and disappeared into a back room to watch the remainder of the draft.

“I was really hoping to be picked by the Lakers, but I seen that didn’t happen,” Ball said as the draft was going on. “So at this point, my best shot is to be picked at 59 by the Suns.”

S3:E13 The Big Day Back from their respective vacations, Denise and Lonzo Ball get down to the business of preparing for baby Zoey’s arrival. Meanwhile LaMelo Ball faces mounting pressure during his first game as an LA Baller for the JBA League as LiAngelo Ball endures disappointment after going undrafted. Posted by Ball In The Family on Sunday, September 2, 2018

After the draft ended, a dismayed Ball reflected on not getting picked. He suggested that perhaps his off the court troubles — he was arrested in China last year for shoplifting during a UCLA team trip — may have played a role.

“It sucks I didn’t get drafted tonight,” Ball said. “I guess it was the way I played. I guess. Or the (expletive) I did off the court. At this point, I’m just … I’m good.”

As we know now, Ball didn’t even end up getting on a summer league team, and ended up spending the summer playing in the JBA alongside his younger brother. For now, his basketball future seems uncertain, though his family still believes he can make it all the way to the NBA. “He’s going to make it to the league, he’s going to make it,” his older brother, Lonzo Ball said on the show. “For sure.”