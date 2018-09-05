Hamilton County residents concerned after multiple vehicle break-ins

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – It happened early Monday morning in the Cross Timbers subdivision.

Residents said that where some people broke into multiple vehicles.

- Advertisement -

“I was surprised that they just walked into our driveway and opened up the doors. It’s just like they didn’t care,” Anthony Hunkapiller said.

Hunkapiller’s surveillance cameras caught the burglars in the act.

In one you can clearly see a person open all three vehicles in the driveway.

Hunkapiller said they took his backpack and spare keys.

“I never thought it would happen. I never thought that anybody would come into this neighborhood, because it’s mostly just retired people and there’s not much that goes one here,” Hunkapiller said.

The break-ins not only have some residents concerned, but it has them thinking about how they will protect themselves moving forward.

“Probably one of the things I’m going to do is start leaving some porch lights on, but otherwise, and, making sure my car is locked. I’m not the best at doing that, so now I will be,” Jim Watson said.

Victims believe these burglars are the same ones captured breaking into vehicles in other areas this week.

“I kind of hope that they get caught. I also want the neighborhood to get more security, like street lights, more houses put up cameras, make the whole neighborhood a little more safer,” Hunkapiller said.

He added that they’ll be adding new cameras to their home.

If you think you know the people committing these crimes, contact authorities.