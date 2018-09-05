Henry Cavill to star in Netflix's “Witcher” series

- Advertisement -

Henry Cavill will star in Netflix’s “The Witcher” series, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirmed on Tuesday. The series is an adaption of the book and video game series of the same name.

Cavill will lead the cast as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who goes on a journey through the Continent with a princess and a sorceress. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news, and Hissrich confirmed the casting on Twitter. She said that Cavill has “always been” Geralt, the hero of the series. Hissrich said she didn’t even have a script before meeting with Cavill — “just a greenlight and a lot of passion.”

He was my first meeting. I didn’t have writers or scripts yet – just a greenlight and a lot of passion. That was four months ago, and I’ve never forgotten the passion he brought. He IS Geralt. He always has been. I’m so thrilled to welcome HENRY CAVILL to the #Witcher family. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 4, 2018

In April, Hissrich revealed that the show will have eight episodes and might not hit the streaming service until 2020, saying, “quality comes before speed.”

2020. Who knows?! We’re moving quickly ahead with everything — like, my head is spinning around Exorcist-style, except with enthusiasm, not evil possession — but one thing is certain: quality comes before speed. You’ll get it as soon as humanly possible, and it’ll be good. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) April 20, 2018

Cavill is best known for playing Superman in “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman” and “Justice League.”