Giants say they have a plan for life after Eli Manning after Davis Webb release, but what is it?

The Giants released Davis Webb in a surprise move after just one year on the team, further reinforcing that, for the time being, they’re all in on Eli Manning. Manning is 37, however, and he won’t be under center for the Giants forever. With Webb going to the Jets, the Giants now have Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta backing Manning up.

Tanney is a veteran backup, whereas Lauletta is a guy that the Giants drafted this year. The Giants have high expectations this year with the return of Odell Beckham Jr. and the drafting of Saquon Barkley, so even if Manning were to go down don’t expect them to throw the towel in on their season. At quarterback, however, head coach Pat Shurmur has been non-committal about naming a No. 2.

“We’ll see and I’ll let you guys know as we go here,” Shurmur said, via 247sports.com, for naming a backup heading into Week 1 against the Jaguars, which can be a punishing team to play as a QB. “I do like having a veteran presence in that group.”

On Wednesday’s “Off the Bench”, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talked about Shurmur’s insistence that the Giants do have a plan for life after Eli. They talk about Manning’s lifespan as a quarterback, and the fact that both Tanney and Lauletta, at least on the surface, leave something to be desired. Finally, they talk about teams that appear to have actual contingency plans for their aging quarterbacks.

