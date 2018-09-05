Georgia Begins SEC Title Defense Against Rival South Carolina

Georgia begins defense of their SEC title this weekend as they head to Columbia to face rival South Carolina.

Georgia and South Carolina both routed over-matched opponents in their openers.

But now it’s time for a big-boy SEC clash.

Said Dawgs head coach Kirby Smart:”Probably didn’t get tested. I mean to be dead honest with you. Probably didn’t get tested. We know that we are going to face a bigger, heavier, quicker person, and we’re going to have to play better.”

Reporter:”That offensive line provide the biggest challenge you will face this year do you think based on what you have seen thus far?”

Said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp:”Uh. Probably. I would say so. It’s a massive unit.”

Coach Smart would like to use that massive O-line to get the Dawgs ground game up to speed on Saturday.

Said Smart:”First thing is we’ve got to have some more explosive runs. In our run game, we probably have not been as explosive as we were last year.”

Reporter:”How tough is it to go up against a defense like the one Kirby Smart runs. What makes them so effective?”

Said Muschamp:”Well they have good players. That’s the starting block. You look at guys. Who are we going to have a hard time blocking? Schematically, they do a really good job of taking away the things you probably do well. You know you are going to have to play a little left-handed at times to be able to get some plays versus them.”

And Muschamp can’t stop praising Dawgs quarterback Jake Fromm.

Said Muschamp:”I’ve got all the respect in the world for him. He’s very accurate with the football. He’s a competitor. He obviously handles the moment extremely well. He has got the respect of his teammates. So as far as that position is concerned, I don’t know what else you are looking for.”

Reporter:”Do you think sort of the significance of this game has grown even more than it did back when you were a player?”

Said Smart:”They’re all significant. That’s all I can say. They’re all significant.”