Former Cleveland QB Austin Herink Going to Rocky Top as ETSU Battles Vols

Former Cleveland high school quarterback Austin Herink will take the field for ETSU on Saturday when the Bucs visit the Vols at Neyland Stadium. Even though Herink lost the battle for the Bucs starting quarterback job over the summer, he’s still exciting about going to Rocky Top this weekend, although he admits his friends might have a hard time rooting for him against Tennessee.

Said Herink:”I had a few neighbors back home say yeah, we’ll wear an ETSU shirt. But we want you guys to do good, but we hope Tennessee wins. So yeah, that’s kind of what I’m expecting. This is a big game for us just to show that hey, we are a legitimate FCS opponent, and we get to do it against Tennessee, which is an in-state school just a few hours down the road. A school that a lot of people care a lot about. I think we are excited to go down there and play ball.”