Fantasy Football Week 1: What you missed on Tuesday, as we're still waiting on Le'Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell has still not reported to camp

Okay, you likely didn’t miss this. But you may have missed what Steelers‘ beat writer Ed Bouchette had to say about Week 1. Bouchette believes Head Coach Mike Tomlin is likely to start James Conner in Week 1 regardless of whether Bell shows up on Wednesday or not. Before this news we talked about when we need to see Bell in Pittsburgh to feel confident in starting him in Week 1, and largely agreed today was our deadline. Whether Bell starts or not, Week 1 isn’t a huge concern as long as he’s active. If he’s getting 10-15 touches against the Browns in a high-scoring game, we’re still starting him. Let’s hope he shows up today, though that’s looking a bit risky:

#Steelers have a team meeting at 9am. One of Le’Veon Bell’s teammates just messaged me: no sign of him yet. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 5, 2018

Co-starters at running back in Miami

Tuesday was depth chart day, and one of the best troll jobs came from Dolphins coach Adam Gase. Gase listed Kenyan Drake or Frank Gore on the team’s first regular season depth chart. So should we back off Drake as a starter in Fantasy in Week 1? Not a chance. I don’t care whether Gore gets the first carry or Drake, I care about the split of the total touches. The fact is that Drake is currently the best player on this offense and I can’t believe Gase is going to take him off the field on a regular basis for Gore. In fact, this may be another opportunity to make a buy-low offer on Drake.

Other notes: