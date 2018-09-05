Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Jamaal Williams ready for prime time

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

It’s here. It’s finally here. All the months you’ve been waiting for since your last Fantasy season ended, which was hopefully with a championship, and your weeks of preparation have brought you to this point.

- Advertisement -

We’ve arrived at Week 1.

Hopefully, you’re proud of the team you just drafted. You got the sleepers and breakouts you wanted. You steered clear of those busts. Your team is ready to set sail and lead you to a title.

If only it was that easy.

Now comes the hard part. The draft is only the beginning of your Fantasy journey, and navigating the season is how you prove your worth as a Fantasy general manager.

And it starts now. The good thing is you’re ready, and if not, we have you covered.

Between our rankings, waiver wire suggestions and all of our Fantasy Football Today programming on CBS Sports HQ, as well as our Fantasy Football Today podcast, you have a plethora of knowledge at your disposal. And here, we’ll give you all the start/sit suggestions you’ll need, along with plenty of sleepers.

Good luck this season. And hopefully all of you start out 1-0 this week. The start of the 2018 season is upon us, and now is the best time of the year.

Editor’s Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

The audition for Jamaal Williams to be the best running back in Green Bay starts now. And hopefully he runs away with the job.

Aaron Jones is suspended for the first two games. Ty Montgomery seems destined to be a change-of-pace rusher and play on passing downs. And coach Mike McCarthy has heaped plenty of praise on Williams in the preseason.

“He’s really poised to have a big year,” McCarthy said in August. “Clearly without playing a game yet, I think we’ll be talking about him at the end of the season as a second-year player that’s made the jump.”

The jump starts now in Week 1 against the Bears. Williams faced Chicago as the starter last year in Week 10 and had 20 carries for 67 yards and one catch for 7 yards. It was his worst game of the six he had with at least 16 touches.

But there was a big difference in that matchup compared to this week, and it’s that Aaron Rodgers is playing; the QB missed nine games last season with a broken collarbone. The offense is clearly more explosive with Rodgers, and that’s a huge boost for Williams.

We’ll find out if Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) will play this week, and Chicago’s defense got dramatically better with the addition of standout pass rusher Khalil Mack. But stopping the Packers in Lambeau Field will be a tall task, and Green Bay is a heavy favorite at home.

Look for Williams to once again get 16-plus touches this week. And he should deliver a quality stat line as at least a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

This should be the start of the “big year” that McCarthy is forecasting for him. And Williams will prove he’s the best running back in Green Bay in 2018.

I’m starting Williams over: Saquon Barkley (vs. JAC), Devonta Freeman (at PHI), Jordan Howard (at GB), Carlos Hyde (vs. PIT), LeSean McCoy (at BAL)

Quarterbacks

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.

Sleepers

Tyrod Taylor (vs. PIT): Taylor should be fine following his wrist/finger injury from the preseason, and he gets a bonus with Josh Gordon expected to play this week against the Steelers. Look for Taylor to be productive at home, especially if the Browns are chasing points late in the game.

Marcus Mariota (at MIA): The last time Mariota played at Miami was Week 5 in 2016, and he had 163 passing yards and three touchdowns along with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown, good for 36 Fantasy points. It’s the third-most Fantasy points he’s scored in his career. Let’s hope for a repeat performance this week.

Joe Flacco (vs. BUF): Flacco turned a good offseason into a good preseason, and hopefully it will carry over to Week 1 in a favorable matchup against the Bills. In his past three home games going back to last year, Flacco has passed for 709 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, and he’s averaging 20.3 Fantasy points over that span.

Bust Alert

Let me explain how the Bust Alert works for those of you who are new to this column: This doesn’t mean Wilson is a must-sit quarterback, especially in relation to the guys listed above. It’s more of a caution that he could struggle given a tough matchup.

And that’s what Wilson has this week. The Broncos, despite some turnover on defense, should still have an elite pass rush with Von Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb. And this secondary should still be stout with Chris Harris and Bradley Roby, even with Aqib Talib gone. We don’t know how healthy Doug Baldwin (knee) is, and the Seahawks are going to try and establish the run against Denver. Wilson is still worth starting in most leagues, just lower your expectations for him this week.

Running backs

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.

Sleepers

Bust Alert

McCoy is going to be started in every league this week, and he should be at least a flex option, especially in PPR. But this could be a tough outing for him on the road, especially with Nate Peterman starting at quarterback behind what should be a bad offensive line. McCoy had limited preseason action, which is expected for a veteran of his stature, and he only received four carries for 11 yards (2.8 yards per carry), along with one catch for minus-1 yard. He’s going to need a lot of volume, especially in the passing game, and potentially a touchdown to reward Fantasy owners this week. I’m skeptical of him being a great Fantasy option this season, starting this week against the Ravens.

Wide receiver

Sleepers

Will Fuller (at NE): In four games with Watson last year, Fuller had at least 14 PPR points in each outing, and he averaged 20.3 PPR points over that span. The Texans should be chasing points in this game, and Watson should lean on DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller quite a bit. Now, if Fuller doesn’t score, he might not do much. But he’s a sleeper for a reason given his high ceiling and low floor.

John Ross (at IND): Like Fuller, Ross has a high ceiling and low floor, and look for Dalton to take a couple of shots to Ross down the field against the Colts. He had a big play in the third preseason game against the Bills with a 57-yard touchdown on the first play of the game, and hopefully another moment like that happens in Week 1.

Josh Gordon (vs. PIT): Gordon falls into sleeper category this week, hopefully for the last time ever, because of the report that he’s not expected to start. He’ll play, and he should play a lot if the Browns want to win. In a scenario where Cleveland is likely chasing points, don’t be afraid of Gordon, and keep him active in all leagues.

Kenny Stills (vs. TEN): Stills will operate as the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins this season with Jarvis Landry gone, and look for Ryan Tannehill to lean on him in this matchup. Danny Amendola is also an option in PPR leagues whenever he’s healthy, but Still has the chance to be a star this season and a quality starter this week.

Jamison Crowder (at ARI): I’m excited about Crowder’s outlook this season, and hopefully he can stay healthy for 16 games. He will avoid Patrick Peterson playing in the slot, and expect Alex Smith to lean on him as a prime target in this passing game. Last year against the Cardinals in Week 15, Crowder had five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.

Bust Alert

Like most of the bust alerts, you’re probably not sitting Cooper this week. And maybe there’s a chance for some garbage-time production against the Rams. But this secondary will be tough on Cooper since he has to face Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, and he doesn’t have a good track record against either cornerback. Gruden says he plans to feature Cooper in the passing game, and we’ll see if that develops in Week 1. I’d treat Cooper as a low-end starting option at best this week, but I’m not excited about using him given this matchup with the Rams.

Tight ends

Sleepers

Eric Ebron (vs. CIN): I like both Colts tight ends this week with Ebron and Jack Doyle, and Andrew Luck should lean on these guys as primary targets behind T.Y. Hilton. Rookie safety Jessie Bates could be someone Luck tries to pick on if he’s in coverage, and the Bengals are without linebacker Vontaze Burfict (suspension). Ebron could come up big in his first game with the Colts at home.

Antonio Gates (vs. KC): Gates is back with the Chargers as the replacement for Hunter Henry (ACL), and he should benefit if Berry is out. He will likely need to score to help your Fantasy team, and he does have two touchdowns in his past three games against the Chiefs overall.

Dallas Goedert (vs. ATL): With Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) out, look for the Eagles to be creative and use plenty of two tight-end sets with Zach Ertz and Goedert. He had a strong preseason with nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown and is worth using as a streaming option in deeper leagues.

Bust Alert

Engram is expected to play this week after dealing with a concussion in the preseason, and we’ll finally get to see how this Giants offense looks when everyone is healthy. We’ve yet to see Engram on the field with Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley at the same time, and that’s my concern for Engram this year because he should struggle for targets. And in a tough matchup against the Jaguars on the road, you might want to consider other options. It’s difficult to bench Engram since he’s likely your only tight end, but he will likely have minimal production against Jacksonville this week.

Defense/Special Teams

Start ‘Em

Lions (vs. NYJ) – 12.1 projected points

I’ve been saying all summer to draft the Lions DST for their Week 1 matchup at home against the Jets, and I’m hopeful they will deliver a quality performance. It’s a great situation for them against Darnold in his first NFL start on the road in a prime-time game. We’ll see how he handles the pressure, and the Lions defense wasn’t exactly stellar in the preseason. But I expect this DST to be a top-10 unit for Week 1. And last year the Lions started the season with at least 14 Fantasy points in each of their first four games.

Sleepers

Falcons (at PHI): I expect the Falcons DST to be a breakout candidate at the position this year, and this has become a favorable matchup for the unit in Week 1. With Carson Wentz (knee) and Jeffery out, Philadelphia could struggle to move the ball, and Nick Foles has not looked good in the preseason. Maybe Foles re-creates his postseason magic from last year, but his worst playoff game was against Atlanta when he passed for just 246 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 15-10 victory. I’m trusting the Falcons DST this week.

Titans (at MIA): We’ll see how Ryan Tannehill does in his first real game since Week 14 of the 2016 season, but the Tennessee defense could be tough on him. The Titans DST closed last season on a high note with at 12 Fantasy points in four of their final six games, and the defense should be improved under new coach Mike Vrabel. This should be a good week to trust the Titans, even on the road.

Packers (vs. CHI): This will be Trubisky’s first trip to Lambeau Field, and we’ll see how he performs in a tough stadium in a prime-time matchup. The Packers sacked Trubisky five times in their lone meeting last year in Chicago, and despite the revamped offense for the Bears, the Packers DST is a good play for Week 1.

Sit ‘Em

Texans (at NE) – 5.9 projected points

The Texan DST should return to prominence this season with J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus healthy, as well as the addition of Tyrann Mathieu. But this could be a tough week to trust them against the Patriots on the road. While we’ve seen New England get off to slow starts before, and there is plenty of turnover with this offense in the offensive line, backfield and at receiver, it’s still going against Tom Brady in his building. If the Texans DST is the only one on your Fantasy team and you can’t afford to carry another option, then just take your chances and see what happens. But I’m not confident in the Texans DST performing at a high level this week.

Kicker

Start ‘Em

The last time Crosby faced the Bears was in Week 10 last year, and he made 3-of-4 field goals, including one from 50 yards, and two extra points. He played in that game without Rodgers, so the offense should be better this time around, and Las Vegas has this game as one of the highest totals for the week at 48 points. Most of the scoring should come from Green Bay, and Crosby is coming off a solid preseason with 6-of-6 field goals. If you haven’t bought back in on Crosby this season with Rodgers back, there’s still time to add him and start him in all leagues for Week 1.

Sleepers

Adam Vinatieri (vs. CIN): Like Crosby with Rodgers, Vinatieri will benefit with Luck coming back from injury, and he’s worth starting this week against the Bengals. Last year, despite the offense struggling with Luck out, Vinatieri still made all 15 field goals he attempted at home, including two kicks of 50-plus yards.

Graham Gano (vs. DAL): Gano was great at home in 2017, making all 16 of his field goal attempts at Bank of America Stadium. He also was 8 of 8 on field goals in September last year. Hopefully, he’ll remain perfect again this week against Dallas, and I expect the Panthers offense to be explosive in this matchup, leading to plenty of points.

Ryan Succop (at MIA): Succop didn’t do much in last year’s trip to Miami, making just one field goal and one extra point in Week 5. But he should do better in the rematch. Last year, Succop got off to an amazing start with 10 field goals and eight extra points in his first three games, and I’m counting on another hot streak to open the season in 2018.

Sit ‘Em

Elliott made three field goals against the Falcons in the playoffs last year at home, although he missed his only extra point. He could finish with about nine Fantasy points again in the rematch, but the Eagles offense could struggle this week with Wentz and Jeffery out and Foles starting. Foles didn’t perform well in the preseason, and this offense could be in trouble against a good Falcons defense without Wentz.

So who should you sit and start this week? And where does every player stack up? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking TE is going to finish in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.