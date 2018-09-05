Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Biggest sleepers from advanced model that predicted Davante Adams' huge year

The 2018 NFL kickoff game between the Eagles and Falcons is almost here, capping an unpredictable preseason. We saw Derrius Guice and Jerick McKinnon tear their ACLs, Nathan Peterman and Sam Bradford named starting quarterbacks, and the Browns win three games. Now, leagues are scrambling to get their drafts in before Week 1 begins. Before you pick any players, you need to find the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible. They’ll show you who the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts, and busts are, helping you win your draft with ease. Just ask anyone who took Packers wide receiver Davante Adams last year. Most experts’ Fantasy Football rankings had Adams barely in their top 20 wide receivers, but he ended up leading Green Bay with 10 TDs and 74 catches as the team’s go-to target. Anyone who drafted him got top-tier production at an enormous discount in the fourth round.

The team at SportsLine was all over Adams from the start, labeling him a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in the fold, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine’s model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine’s cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there’s a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice and Jerick McKinnon tore their ACLs, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine’s 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Colts QB Andrew Luck. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the eighth round.

Luck is slated to return to Fantasy prominence after missing last season with a shoulder injury. And he’s been one of the top Fantasy quarterbacks when healthy. In fact, in his last two full seasons, Luck has been a top-four Fantasy QB. Owners should also remember that in the three years before his injury, Luck posted 20-plus Fantasy points in over 75 percent of his games. SportsLine’s 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Luck slotted similarly to quarterbacks like Russell Wilson (fifth-round ADP), Drew Brees (fifth) and Cam Newton (sixth).

Another sleeper that SportsLine’s Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: 49ers WR Pierre Garcon.

Garcon missed the second half of the 2017 season due to a neck injury. He never had the opportunity to build a rapport with QB Jimmy Garoppolo last year, but Garcon enters the 2018 season as one of team’s top targets. He has also eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark multiple times in his career, including his 1,346-yard campaign in 2013 with Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator. Shanahan is now the 49ers’ head coach.

SportsLine’s Fantasy football rankings 2018 have Garcon (ninth-round ADP) giving drafters similar production as wide receivers like Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Allen Robinson, who all have an ADP in the seventh round.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who’s not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he’ll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late?