Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Any help from Francisco Mejia, Victor Robles?

And you thought we had seen the last of the September call-ups.

That’s one spigot that doesn’t quit, and on Tuesday, it poured out two notable names that have long placed near the top of the prospect rankings.

- Advertisement -

Neither is making his debut (which came last September for both), and neither is at all a surprise. But now that Francisco Mejia and Victor Robles are here, what sort of impact can we expect them to make in Fantasy?

Well, for starters, neither was in the lineup Tuesday. I understand they just arrived and there’s no reason to force the issue as their teams play out the string, but it’s a pretty good indication that neither is in line to play every day.

For a catcher, it’s not an especially big deal. Only a select few play even three out of four these days. It’s still a position of utmost need, particularly given the number of two-catcher leagues, and so even if Mejia plays only half the time, his bat gives him a chance to matter.

And it seems like he may play half the time.

“There’s room for two back there to be a great baseball team,” manager Andy Green told MLB.com, also referring to defensive whiz Austin Hedges. “You’re probably looking at split time through the month of September.”

Mejia, most known for his 50-game hitting streak in 2016, has profiled a high-average hitter throughout his time in the minors. A miserable first couple months skewed his 2018 numbers, but he hit .355 with 11 homers and a .969 OPS over his final 68 games in the minors.

Robles, meanwhile, has also gotten vague assurances of playing time, but outfield isn’t traditionally a position where players move in and out of the lineup, especially when three of them are named Bryce Harper, Juan Soto and Adam Eaton. Harper probably doesn’t have a future with the Nationals, so it almost makes sense for the Nationals to begin auditioning Robles for that role. But sitting Harper, of course, never makes sense. More likely, Robles will fill in for the brittle Eaton every now and then, but I doubt it’ll be even half the time.

And it’s not clear what he’d bring to the table if it was more. He’d run a lot — and stolen bases are valuable in Fantasy, if only because of their scarcity — but he hasn’t looked great since missing three months at the start of the season with a hyperextended elbow, having hit .276 (53 for 192) with two homers and a .740 OPS between three minor-league stops.

So … you excited yet? Yeah, I know. Let’s see what else is out there.

Stephen Piscotty‘s ownership is at 71 percent, which certainly makes him worth discussing here but may be deceptively high at a point in the season when fewer owners are paying attention. Bottom line, though, is he’s verging on must-start status. His home run Tuesday was his third in three games, and he’s the No. 12 outfielder in points leagues since the start of June. Nos. 1-11 are all owned in at least 95 percent of leagues.

After beginning the second half with three consecutive starts in which he thrived on pinpoint command but wasn’t missing any bats, Joe Musgrove is suddenly delivering the best of both worlds. His start Tuesday was his third in four with at least a dozen swinging strikes — a season-high 17, as a matter of fact — and while some home runs have skewed his ERA during that stretch, it’s a more favorable outlook overall. Especially given how efficient he is, consistently pitching six and seven innings, he’s more than just a streamer in Fantasy.

Speaking of home runs skewing the numbers, Jake Junis got completely destroyed by them during a middle stretch of the season when he served up 14 in eight starts. He has allowed one in six starts since, and well, you can see the difference. As a fly ball pitcher, he’ll always struggle with home runs, but his earlier struggles weren’t just a simple matter of regression. His best pitch, the slider, wasn’t getting the same movement, which also shows up in the whiff rate. Now that it’s back, he should remain useful with some favorable matchups down the stretch.

Though the pinnacle moment came Monday, when he homered twice, Franmil Reyes has been a different player since returning from his latest minor-league stint Aug. 5, cutting down on a leg kick in a way that obviously hasn’t compromised his power but has allowed him to make more contact — something that wasn’t an issue for him in the minors. The 6-foot-5 behemoth hit .324 with a 1.042 OPS at Triple-A El Paso this year and now has 31 homers between the majors and minors.

While I don’t think Hunter Renfroe is the all-around hitter Reyes could be, he has done more damage and is the more rostered (45 to 22 percent) of the two. His hard-hit rate would rank in the top 12 if the had the at-bats to qualify, and of those, the only others with a fly-ball rate as high would be Matt Carpenter, Matt Olson and Joey Gallo. Renfroe is built for home runs, in other words, but isn’t selling out for them as badly as in the past, hitting more line drives while more recently cutting down on his strikeouts.

Out since last July because of Tommy John surgery, Joe Ross is set to rejoin the Nationals rotation Tuesday after what was a successful minor-league rehab assignment. You obviously wouldn’t start him right out of the gate — he had an ERA over 5.00 in the 13 starts he made last year — but in healthier times, he was a plus ground-ball pitcher with a better capacity for strikeouts than most. In deeper leagues, it’s worth taking a flier just in case he recaptures that form right away.