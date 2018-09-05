Details on arrest of suspect in death of Gary McPherson

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We are learning new details about the murder of the brother of a former high-ranking Chattanooga Police Department member.

Rodney Gearing is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Gary McPherson in July.

He was the brother of retired Assistant Chief Edwin McPherson.

According to an affidavit, Gary McPherson’s body was found in a pool of blood on the living room floor of his School Street home.

Investigators say a glass table was broken. Pieces of glass were near McPherson’s body.

Tests done by TBI found a bloody shoe impression on one of the pieces of glass belonged to Gearing.

Investigators believe the killing was drug related.