College Basketball Podcast: A discussion on Rick Pitino's book and Loyola-Chicago's scheduling difficulties

Matt Norlander has a baby on the way. Should be here any day. But he still doesn’t know if it’s a boy or a girl. And he and his wife still haven’t settled on a name. So, unintentionally, we opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing … names.

After that, the conversation went like this:

- Advertisement -

12:25: Rick Pitino published a new book this week in which he continues to deny that he A) ever knew anything about Andre McGee hiring strippers for prospects and players, and B) ever knew anything about Adidas agreeing to pay Brian Bowen’s family to get the McDonald’s All-American to enroll at Louisville. Like I wrote Tuesday, at this point, you either believe him or you don’t. But there’s nothing in the book that’s going to change anybody’s mind one way or the other.

29:10: Loyola-Chicago, fresh off a Final Four, has finalized its non-league schedule. Unsurprisingly, it only features one game against a power-conference opponent — and that game is a one-off against Maryland in Baltimore. Porter Moser expressed his disappointment; he tried to schedule basically everybody but couldn’t. So Norlander and I discussed the difficulties of trying to schedule when you’re a quality mid-major, and I explained why I think, given the realities of the situation, Moser and other coaches of good mid-major teams, would be wise to more strongly consider doing two-for-ones or making themselves available for buy games. I’m not saying it’s fair or right. But if you can’t get Quadrant One opportunities any other way, then you have to do what you have to do.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you’re not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.