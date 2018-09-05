BMW Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from proven model that called four golf majors

The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week with the 2018 BMW Championship. The top 70 golfers in the FedExCup standings are eligible to play in the BMW Championship 2018, which begins Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club. There’s a $1.62 million payout to the winner on the line, with a total purse of $9 million. Dustin Johnson enters as the favorite at 9-1, while former champion Justin Rose is close behind at 12-1 BMW Championship odds. Before you make any 2018 BMW Championship picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you’ll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over DeChambeau winning last week’s Dell Technologies Championship, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods‘ deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 BMW Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for: Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top 10.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th career PGA Tour victory and his last win in the FedEx Cup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. His appearance at this week’s BMW Championship will mean a fifth start in six weeks going back to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He has shown signs of wear, finishing 24th or worse in three of his past four starts.

Another surprise: Jason Day, the 2015 champion, makes a serious run at the 2018 BMW Championship title.

Day has two victories on tour this season and enters the BMW Championship ranked 10th in the FedEx Cup Standings. Plus, he’s finished inside the top 20 in five of his last six starts. Day also ranks inside the top 15 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.600), birdie average (4.13) and driving distance (310.7), which will help him contend this week at Aronimink. At 20-1 odds, Day is a player you should be all over this weekend at the BMW Championship.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with 2018 BMW Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 BMW Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the BMW Championship projected leaderboard from the model that has nailed four of the past eight majors heading into the weekend.

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Jason Day 20-1

Rory McIlory 20-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Tiger Woods 22-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Rickie Fowler 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Francesco Molinari 28-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Jon Rahm 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1