As Mercedes introduces an electric SUV, Tesla's stock slumps

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled an all-electric SUV that it plans to start producing next year in Germany, the latest to challenge Tesla in the luxury electric car market.

Tesla’s stock slumped more than 4 percent after a Goldman Sachs analyst said he expects the company to face rising competition while its spending is likely to increase.

- Advertisement -

Daimler AG’s luxury brand showed off its EQC sport utility crossover at an event outside Stockholm. It’s seen as a rival to Tesla’s Model X, and Mercedes said the vehicle will go on sale in the U.S. in 2020. The car will have a range of about 280 miles, the company said.

Mercedes’ new electric SUV also comes as Jaguar Land Rover offers the I-Pace electric SUV and Volkswagen’s luxury arm Audi is due later this month to unveil its e-tron in San Francisco.

Goldman analyst David Tamberrino sees Tesla’s stock falling to $210 in six months. It closed Tuesday at $288.95.