2019 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Tua Tagovailoa's left tackle flawless in Alabama's win

Jonah Williams is about to buck the trend of first-round Alabama offensive linemen disappointing at the NFL level. Starting in 2010, when the program started to feel the seismic impact of Nick Saban’s almighty recruiting skills, these Crimson Tide blockers have been picked in Round 1:

James Carpenter, D.J. Fluker, Chance Warmack, and Ryan Kelly.

Ehhh.

But the latest elite prospect up front from Alabama, Mr. Williams, looked liked he belonged from Day One in Tuscaloosa, as he locked down the right side of the line as a true freshman in 2016. And if his game against Louisville to begin his junior year is any indication, he’s primed to garner top 10-pick consideration in the 2019 Draft.

Each week during the college football season, there’ll be an updated Top 20 prospect list. Installment No. 1 below.

Bosa had four total tackles, two sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries, and a handful of pressures against Oregon State. He’s one of those pass-rushers who looks like he’s being held like 20 times per contest. Much of that is due to to the fact he can win in like a million different ways. Bosa’s hand-usage was at its typical masterly level in the win over the Beavers. He played with outstanding leverage and power at the point of attack after impressive burst from his stance. At the moment, I have no big concerns with his game. He’s Joey 2.0.

2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Turns out I was probably too low on Williams over the summer, and he was my No. 16 overall prospect heading into the season. His performance against Louisville in Week 1 was a masterpiece, an impeccable demonstration of how to efficiently execute a variety of blocks without seemingly breaking a sweat. Williams kept the Cardinals‘ pass-rushers at bay with a lightning quick kick slide, on-target, well-timed punches, and a sturdy anchor thanks to a low center of gravity and loads of natural strength. He delivered compact, powerful combo blocks when Alabama stayed on the ground and wasn’t influenced by counters thanks to his vice grips for hands.

From my notebook — ok, a Google Sheet — while watching Oliver’s game against Rice… “Absolutely dominated early. Showed it all. Burst. Powerful punch. Quick shed. Immense closing speed to the ball-carrier.” Oliver really was something on Saturday, even if, like me, you went into the game expecting him to wreak havoc. But, like a good portion of last season, Oliver wasn’t as impactful as a pass-rusher, clearly a problem when projecting him to the next level as a very early pick. It’s not that he didn’t disrupt the backfield when the Owls passed, it’s just that, at this point, he can’t lean on a multitude of pass-rushing moves which would allow him to rush the quarterback in a more under control manner.

4. Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

The comparison between Jones and Oliver has a good chance to be fascinating during draft season. Oliver’s more naturally talented, a more explosive, flexible athlete. Jones is isn’t a slouch physically but is further ahead with his hands, and, right now, there’s more to be excited about with him as an interior pass-rusher at the NFL level. He had three tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks against Oregon State and dispatched blockers with relative ease all game.

While it wasn’t a blowout from the start, Furman and Clemson aren’t exactly in the same stratosphere from a talent perspective. So I’m not putting much stock into Ferrell’s effort in the season opener. But I’m not knocking him either. He showed great speed around the corner and got skinny on a few inside counters. His sack came on a play in which he had to change directions on his rush and use his hands to get to the quarterback. His length was a problem for Furman’s offensive linemen and led to him setting the edge exceptionally against the run.

Kick slides in pass protection are vital for tackles. If they’re slow and clunky … good luck against speed-rushers. If they’re too wide, they welcome inside moves. If blockers have to press to get to the pass-rushing apex quickly, they’re susceptible to bull rushes or counters because they’re not balanced. Little “floats” backward in his kick slide, and he displayed perfect punch timing against the Red Raiders. A few times he was jerked around when driving defensive linemen backward as a run-blocker, which looked a bit awkward, but for the most part, he held onto his assignment to help pave a lane for Ole Miss ball-carriers. Little is oozing with talent.

7. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Seven catches for 93 yards and a score for Brown in the debut game of his junior season. As expected, he was dynamic after the catch, quickly identifying the fastest route to open grass, where blocks were about to develop, and how to cut off them to accumulate the most yardage possible. His double-move score was a thing of beauty too.

Harry has been an alpha wideout since he stepped foot on campus in Tempe. He had 58 grabs for 659 yards with five touchdowns as a true freshman in 2016 and followed that line with an 82-catch, 1,142-yard, eight-score 2017. His 2018 got off to quite the start against U-T San Antonio with six receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Yesterday, I let the video do the talking for his second score of the evening, a dazzling play for the highlight reel. Importantly for his pro prospects, it was a spectacular presentation of his athletic capabilities.

Finley was his usual, methodical, rhythmic self against James Madison. He finished the day 29 of 43 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He moved around decently in the pocket, scrambled a bit, misfired high a few times but overall was steady. His plus ability as an anticipation thrower helps mitigate his relative lack of arm strength at the intermediate level.

Burns is a lot like Ferrell. Angular, athletic speed-rusher with tentacles for arms. In the third quarter of Florida State’s seismic flop against Virginia Tech, Burns unleashed a flat out stupid inside spin en route to a sack of Josh Jackson. On some occasions in the first half, Burns’ length and closing speed allowed him to make tackles from the backside, and despite his lanky-ish frame, he didn’t appear to get overwhelmed much at all. After spending his first two seasons with plenty of veterans on the Seminoles’ front, Burns is in a position to emerge as a productive leader of a young group in Tallahassee. He has top 10 talent but has to add more weight to his large frame.

No splash plays — or even an official pass breakup — for Williams in the thrashing of Miami, yet the long, speedy cornerback was reliable in coverage all evening at all levels of the field. Behind what looks like a ferocious, deep defensive line, the aptly nicknamed Greedy — who had six interceptions in 2017 — is in for a gigantic year in Baton Rouge.

Tillery was unblockable against the Wolverines in South Bend. He wasn’t refined in the way he frequently won, as many of his positive reps came via relentless push and strength, but the tall, inside rusher did flash an effective swipe move on a sack. At 6-7 and 305 pounds, he’ll have to continue to work to lower his pad level to thrive in the NFL. His burst-to-power ability is first-round caliber, and his motor constantly hums.

Baker didn’t make his way onto the stat sheet in the opening game of the 2018 season, and Austin Peay didn’t make its way onto the scoreboard. Baker is one of the best blanket corners in college football, and for all intents and purposes, his season begins this week against Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards and Co. in Columbia.

14. Te’von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

Coney wasn’t a flashy producer in Notre Dame’s prime time win, yet he kicked off his senior campaign with a 10-tackle, half-sack effort in which he appeared to be fully in control of his responsibilities. I’d like to see more speed to the sideline than what he showed against Michigan, but he didn’t allow any big-gainers while in coverage, made a few impact stops near the line of scrimmage on lightning quick fills, and was efficient blitzing up the middle.

15. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

This thought — which is probably shared by others — popped into my head while watching Gary in 2017, and it surfaced again in the Wolverines’ loss Saturday night — Gary should take snaps on the inside. At 6-5 and 280-ish bounds, his body type isn’t much different than Dre’Mont Jones, and his rival from Columbus repeatedly eviscerates slower interior blockers. Against Notre Dame, Gary’s rare fluidity for man his size was on display often, and he created some pressure with deceptive speed to the corner. When facing the run on a few plays, he shed blocks well. He’s just doesn’t have the bend to consistently win on the edge. Gary’s natural talent is undeniable though.

Buffalo is a MAC club featuring multiple future early-ish round NFL Draft prospects, and Johnson’s the headliner. In the blowout of Delaware State, Johnson had four grabs for 57 yards, and his touchdown provided him an opportunity to flaunt his body control, concentration, and strong hands as he made the grab above his head with a defender in tight while staying in bounds close to the sideline. Johnson, the cousin of Jadeveon Clowney, is a sizable target at 6-2 and 207 with a complete skill set.

Montgomery and the Cyclones had their game against South Dakota State cancelled Saturday. That doesn’t change his standing as one of the premier backs in the nation with elite contact balance and vision.

U-T Martin wasn’t much of a challenge for Lock, and it gave him a first-hand opportunity to learn the benefits of staying patient in the pocket. During a day in which he went 19 of 25 for 289 yards and four scores, Lock didn’t face much pressure, and he allowed receivers extra time to get open downfield before shooting lasers all over the field. One of his touchdowns to Emanuel Hall that traveled 45 yards in the air on a rope away from defenders.

19. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

Everyone’s talking about Tua Tagovailoa after Alabama’s handling of Louisville. I get it. To me, Thompson was the best defensive on the field in that game. He finished with five tackles, three pass breakups, an interception, and he nearly picked off another pass ranging from the deep middle but was a step out of bounds. He missed one tackle on a quick screen when he was a half-step late arriving, but other than that, the speed-range combination Thompson demonstrated was outstanding, and true free safeties are hard to come by at the NFL level. He attacked downhill in a hurry too.

20. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

The Bulldogs controlled both lines of scrimmage against Stephen F. Austin, and the tremendous defensive effort was led by Simmons, who had four tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss. At 6-4 and 300 pounds, he fits the mold of a modern day inside pass-rushing specialist in nickel, and while not the twitchiest, most explosive athlete at the position, he’s a technician with his hands, an attribute that lets him routinely win the leverage battle up front.

Honorable Mention

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College, Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson, Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State, T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin, Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford, Devin White, LB, LSU, Damien Harris, RB, Alabama, Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson, Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan, Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State